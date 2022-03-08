Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 113,358 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,358 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $153,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 89,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,558. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

