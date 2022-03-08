Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 199,203 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,203 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Sysco worth $223,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. 79,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

