Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 89,528 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,528 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $160,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

CVX stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 825,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368,020. The firm has a market cap of $332.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.06. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.