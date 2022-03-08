Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676,582 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 318,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

