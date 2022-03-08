Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.0486 on Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $301,051.06 and approximately $117.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.72 or 0.06656150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.73 or 0.99722112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046470 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

