Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $61,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,475,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

