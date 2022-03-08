Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.