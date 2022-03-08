Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,423,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 1,738,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,558.3 days.
Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.18.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)
