Comparing Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AAON and Johnson Controls International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $534.52 million 5.34 $79.01 million $1.08 50.27 Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.79 $1.64 billion $2.20 27.41

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than AAON. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 10.99% 15.30% 11.53% Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74%

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AAON pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AAON and Johnson Controls International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 1 0 0 2.00 Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73

AAON presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than AAON.

Volatility & Risk

AAON has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats AAON on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAON

AAON, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils. The company was founded by Norman H. Asbjornson on August 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

