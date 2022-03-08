Compass Point Boosts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 225.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.