Compass Point Boosts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 225.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

