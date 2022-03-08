Compound Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.44 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $686.62 million and approximately $67.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $103.83 or 0.00269532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,613,210 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

