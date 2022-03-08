Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 290.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

