Conceal (CCX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.32 million and $86,466.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,359.25 or 0.99588195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00254743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00135724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00271925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,687,943 coins and its circulating supply is 11,759,522 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

