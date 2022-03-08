Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ExlService and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.12 billion 3.60 $114.76 million $3.34 36.42 Conduent $4.14 billion 0.22 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -23.11

ExlService has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 10.23% 19.27% 11.26% Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ExlService and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40 Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $137.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than ExlService.

Risk & Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment is comprised of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All-Other segment is involved in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

