Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,431.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.67 or 0.06542474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00256079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00723768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00493618 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00343992 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

