Connectome Achieves Market Cap of $139,954.69 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $139,954.69 and $1.67 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

