Connor Thomas L. O Sells 37,999 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PBF traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. 10,233,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,648. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
