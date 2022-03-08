Connor Thomas L. O Sells 37,999 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PBF traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. 10,233,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,648. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

