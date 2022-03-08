ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

NYSE COP opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

