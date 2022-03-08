Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 9,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 421,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $550.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

