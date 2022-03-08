Cook Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.93 or 0.06630354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.74 or 0.99557535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

