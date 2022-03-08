Coreto (COR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,225.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $3,225.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.93 or 0.06630354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.74 or 0.99557535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

