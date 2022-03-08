Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.09. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 1,562,475 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

