CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.
Shares of CSGP opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after buying an additional 428,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,289,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
About CoStar Group (Get Rating)
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
