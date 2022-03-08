Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at UBS Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $208.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COUP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.76.

COUP opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $297.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

