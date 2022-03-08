Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.