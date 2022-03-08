Credit Suisse Group Trims AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price to $16.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 8.73 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 8.15 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.31.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

