Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.19.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.72. 9,764,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.