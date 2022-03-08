Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE:CR traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,953. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.96.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

