CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2266 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH has raised its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRH to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 1,488,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,504. CRH has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 47.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

