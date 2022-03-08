Critical Comparison: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lear alerts:

This table compares Lear and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 1.94% 9.99% 3.62% REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79%

98.0% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lear and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $19.26 billion 0.40 $373.90 million $6.17 20.93 REE Automotive $10,000.00 69,248.80 -$9.70 million N/A N/A

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lear and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 1 6 6 0 2.38 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Lear currently has a consensus target price of $188.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.98%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 454.30%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lear.

Volatility & Risk

Lear has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lear beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment engages in the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.