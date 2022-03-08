CROAT Market Cap Hits $151,778.95 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $151,778.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 73.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,583,384 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

