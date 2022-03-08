Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$18.00. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.63, with a volume of 254,867 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

