Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,471 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 139,674 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $5,271,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $4,806,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 107.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 97,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 55.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 111,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

PKX opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. POSCO has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

