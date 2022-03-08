Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.