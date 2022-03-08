Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 9,090 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,743 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41,761.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,675 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

