Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

