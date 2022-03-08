Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after buying an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NIO by 4,138.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057,676 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.48.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

