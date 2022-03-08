Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,159 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.