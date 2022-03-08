Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,165 shares of company stock worth $4,641,089. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock opened at $477.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.87 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

