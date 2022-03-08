Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

NYSE:PXD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

