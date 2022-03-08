Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,460 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

