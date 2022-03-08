Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 392 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $591.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $638.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.17. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

