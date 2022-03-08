Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $359.99 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $312.42 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.37.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.