Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,513,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.