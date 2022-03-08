Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $148.20 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

