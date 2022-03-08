Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0356 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,317.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,425.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.02 or 0.00721821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00196964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026265 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,208,009 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

