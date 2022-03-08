Crown (CRW) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $939,418.06 and $505.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,203,288 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

