Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

