CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00014531 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $476,262.81 and approximately $1,067.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.34 or 1.00089404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

