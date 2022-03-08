Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $77,334.83

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 111.9% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $77,334.83 and $307.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

